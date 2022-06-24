Madonna makes last-minute appearance at Terminal 5 to kick off Pride weekend

Madonna performs at Terminal 5 to kick off Pride weekend

NEW YORK -- Madonna made a last-minute appearance to kick off Pride weekend in the Big Apple.

Fans lined up outside Terminal 5 on the West Side on Thursday night.

The 63-year-old iconic singer made an appearance at an event titled "Wow, Finally Enough Love."

Madonna was only recently announced as a performer at the sold-out show.