Madonna makes last-minute appearance at Terminal 5 to kick off Pride weekend
NEW YORK -- Madonna made a last-minute appearance to kick off Pride weekend in the Big Apple.
Fans lined up outside Terminal 5 on the West Side on Thursday night.
The 63-year-old iconic singer made an appearance at an event titled "Wow, Finally Enough Love."
Madonna was only recently announced as a performer at the sold-out show.
