Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation files lawsuit against New York State Liquor Authority
NEW YORK -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation has filed a lawsuit against the New York State Liquor Authority.
It accuses the regulator of threatening a ban on the consumption of alcohol at its venues.
RELATED STORY: Facial recognition technology at Madison Square Garden and other venues scrutinized at New York City Council hearing
The filing is the latest in the feud between owner James Dolan and the state's liquor authority.
MSG is being investigated for banning attorneys in litigation against the company.
