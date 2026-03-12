More than 50k worth of Lululemon, Alo clothes stolen across NYC as police look for suspects

Police are looking for three suspects who they say stole more than $50,000 worth of apparel from Lululemon and Alo stores across New York City.

The series of eight robberies started on Feb. 7 when two people went into the Lululemon on Fifth Avenue and removed clothing from a display case worth about $3,200. Five days later, three people went into the same store and took more items.

Police say the string of crimes continued throughout February, with clothes also being stolen from Lululemons on Albee Square West and North Sixth Street in Brooklyn. About $1,334 worth of clothing was also taken from the Alo store on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn.

The last incident was reported on March 3 when the three suspects were spotted on surveillance camera stealing $21,000 at the North Sixth Street store, according to the NYPD.

NYPD

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips.