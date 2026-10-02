Newly unsealed footage shows Luigi Mangione's arrest in Pennsylvania

Newly unsealed police body camera footage obtained by CBS News New York shows the moments Altoona, Pennsylvania, police officers placed Luigi Mangione in handcuffs, ending a five-day manhunt following the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of a Midtown hotel in 2024.

The video also captures the property search that followed and it was played during a suppression hearing in December 2025, when Mangione's defense attorneys argued that the search of his backpack violated his rights.

This is the first time the footage is being seen publicly outside a courtroom.

Police responded to a 911 call in December 2024 reporting that a man believed to be the shooting suspect was eating breakfast at a McDonald's in Altoona.

Body camera footage shows officers questioning Mangione about a fake driver's license with the name "Mark Rosario."

Mangione later identified himself and told officers he "shouldn't have" lied about his identity, according to the video.

The footage also shows officers transporting Mangione to the police station, where authorities conducted a strip search. Investigators recovered a firearm from his backpack that prosecutors later linked to the crime scene.

A state judge ultimately ruled that most of the evidence obtained during the search would be allowed at trial.

Mangione pleaded guilty to federal charges of interstate stalking resulting in death and stalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death. He also faces second-degree murder, weapons and forgery charges. A prior first-degree murder charge was thrown out last year in his state trial.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on federal charges in December. A decision on whether the state case will move forward is still pending.