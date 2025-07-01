Staten Island family's illegal pet pig can stay in NYC, for now, Mayor Eric Adams says

Lucy the pig has won a reprieve in New York City. Her Staten Island family had been fighting for custody of their beloved pet and emotional support animal.

After an anonymous 311 complaint about Lucy, a city Department of Health representative got in touch with the Gannone family and told them it is illegal to have a pet pig. It's been illegal to own one as a pet in NYC for 25 years.

The pig is 15 years old and spends her days taking medication and resting on the couch, her owners said.

A Staten Island family is fighting to keep Lucy the pig, their beloved pet and emotional support animal. CBS News New York

An online petition to let the family keep the pig drew thousands of signatures and also garnered the support of lawmakers, like Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.

Monday, Mayor Eric Adams weighed in, saying Lucy can stay in the city while she receives treatment, but then she'll have to return upstate to the Gannone's second home, which is under construction.

"Here's the squeal: Lucy the Pig is staying on Staten Island with her family to receive medical care. We won't be fining them or taking enforcement action at this time as it's clear Lucy is cared for and not causing any disruptions to the community," Adams wrote on social media. "Pig ownership is still against the law in New York City. Once Lucy is well again, her family will be returning her to their second home upstate. We welcome all tourists coming to NYC, but please keep your boar-ists at home."