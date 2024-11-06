Drought conditions are getting worse in the lower Hudson Valley. Here's what experts say residents should do.

Drought conditions are getting worse in the lower Hudson Valley, experts say

Drought conditions are getting worse in the lower Hudson Valley, experts say

NEW YORK -- With record warmth and no rain, the Tri-State Area continues to dry out and the drought worsens.

From the crunchy infield of Yonkers Raceway to the sharp contrast of the manicured greens and no-maintenance grounds at Sprain Lake Golf Course, it's crystal clear that the lower Hudson Valley is thirsting for precipitation. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 12.2 million residents and 6.4% of New York are experiencing a drought.

"Right now, sitting at moderate drought, which is kind of that first tier of dryness," said climatologist Samantha Borisoff, of NOAA's Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University.

Lower Hudson Valley has dealt with droughts the last few years

Borisoff said moderate drought is expected on average every five to 10 years.

"The lower Hudson has seen drought this year, last year, the year before," Borisoff said.

Still, this bout with drought has unique characteristics.

"The rapid onset nature, the overall lack of precipitation," Borisoff said.

Worsening conditions warranted the state Department of Environmental Conservation, or DEC, to issue a Drought Watch for 15 counties, including New York City and the lower Hudson Valley The watch has activated the state's Drought Management Task Force. Terence O'Leary, the executive deputy commissioner of the state's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said wildfires top the task force's list of concerns.

"At this point, there are a few burn bans in areas in the Hudson Valley. Nobody is restricting water use, but those will be the next steps that will happen if we elevate from a watch to a warning," O'Leary said.

On Wednesday, Westchester County Parks issued an open fire ban to protect 18,000 acres and visitors.

"It was a prudent step to take during this unusually dry time," 1st Deputy Commissioner Peter Tartaglia said. "The weather has been very conducive to being out in our parks. So we just ask people to take care."

Here's what residents can do

To ease stress on the water supply, O'Leary suggests residents look at the necessity of their use.

"Having it at the front of your mind, saying, 'Do I need to use this water in this fashion' is probably the best thing an individual can do to help," O'Leary said.

He said to consider watering lawns only when necessary, giving plants water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners, and fixing leaks.

Borisoff said the bottom line is the area needs rain, slow-moving soakers to turn parched earth pretty once more.

"We have some pretty big deficits to dig out of. It's not going to be just, oh, we get a couple of raindrops, and it's done," Borisoff said.