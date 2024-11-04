NYC weather brings record highs again this week, as drought watch continues

First Alert Weather: Temperatures in record territory again this week

Temperatures are on the chilly side once again Monday morning, but they won't last long. A warming trend will commence this afternoon, with highs returning to above average levels, getting into the low 60s.

From there, temperatures will continue to climb further, reaching the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Some low 80s are even possible for interior sections of New Jersey on Wednesday, which looks like another day of record-breaking temperatures regionwide.

The majority of the records for that date, November 6th, were set just two years ago.

Another noticeable change throughout the next few days compared to the weekend will be increased cloud cover. Unfortunately, those clouds will not yield much in the way of precipitation.

Rain chances for the next few days are running at 10% or less, and Wednesday looks to be the most likely day for any shower activity. For areas that do receive a shower or two, rainfall amounts will not be enough to curb the ever-expanding drought across the region.

Winds will also trend upwards in the coming days, further enhancing the fire risk, which is already elevated.

NYC weather this week

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Warmer, with highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and not as chilly. Lows mainly in the 50s, with some 40s north and west.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and much warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Still breezy, with record warmth likely. A shower is possible north and west. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. The record for Central Park is 75 degrees set in 2022.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. A shower is possible to the north. Cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

