2 shot, including innocent bystander, in broad daylight shooting on NYC's Lower East Side

Two people were shot in broad daylight Tuesday in New York City's Lower East Side.

Shots rang out at 2:30 p.m. at East Broadway and Clinton Street.

A 63-year-old walking on the sidewalk when the gunfire erupted was hit in the foot. Police believe she was an innocent bystander.

A 21-year-old man, who police believe was the intended target, was struck in the leg.

Both were rushed to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are looking for two men wearing hoodies who took off from the scene. No weapon has been recovered, and so far there have been no arrests. The motive wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

