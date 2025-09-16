Watch CBS News
2 shot, including innocent bystander, in broad daylight shooting on NYC's Lower East Side

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Two people were shot in broad daylight Tuesday in New York City's Lower East Side. 

Shots rang out at 2:30 p.m. at East Broadway and Clinton Street. 

A 63-year-old walking on the sidewalk when the gunfire erupted was hit in the foot. Police believe she was an innocent bystander. 

A 21-year-old man, who police believe was the intended target, was struck in the leg. 

Both were rushed to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive. 

Police are looking for two men wearing hoodies who took off from the scene. No weapon has been recovered, and so far there have been no arrests. The motive wasn't immediately known. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

