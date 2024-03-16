Looking for your dream job? Reimaginez founder Therese Gedda can show you the way

NEW YORK -- In a fast-moving economy, there's a lot of competition, but a lot of opportunities, too. So how do you stand out and land your dream job?

Therese Gedda, founder and CEO of Reimaginez, has been advising CEOs for more than 20 years.

The first step, she says, is being "CEO-centric."

"Imagine that you're the candidate, what would the CEO think? Think about what's the culture, and then, second, how will you lead collaborate communicate and perform within this culture," said Gedda.

"The third is language, be aware with what you're talking about, and what you're avoiding talking about."

She adds it's important to keep in mind the power of words and what you want to communicate.

"Imagine if you would show you're creative instead of telling you're creative...That could be you're giving them a handwritten note after the interview, you're submitting a video instead of a traditional CV, you are preparing questions that can really amplify the impact of the company and the position already in the interview stage," said Gedda. "So sort of imagining they already have the role and already taking ownership of that."

Gedda the following three principles can help candidates stand out:

Recognize the impact of your focus on show versus tell

Highlight the uniqueness of you

Demonstrate how you keep learning and investing in yourself

To further demonstrate and investment in oneself, Gedda says candidates should share what book you are reading, which podcast are you listening to and share that knowledge and wisdom with the interviewer.

For more tips from Gedda, you can read more that she's written about the topic here.