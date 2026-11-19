Thanksgiving is just one week away and families across the Tri-State Area are getting ready to feast, but this year, some holiday staples are coming with a bigger price tag.

"I love shopping for Thanksgiving," said Maryann Ryan, of Franklin Square. "I have a very large family."

Ryan will have 17 people at her Thanksgiving table, and she is searching for deals.

"It is a little high, everything, even the turkeys," Ryan said.

Shoppers at Holiday Farms grocery stores are being directed towards discount and sale items. They also offer senior discount days.

"Hopefully I can go for some baked chicken and some mac-and-cheese," said East Meadow shopper Colonel Richardson.

Frozen turkeys are up 26%, according to Elizabeth Pancotti, of Groundwork Collaborative.

"The ravaging effects of avian flu are unfortunately still flowing through that supply chain," she said.

Green beans are up nearly 40%, she added. Pancotti and the American Farm Bureau Federation are watching national trends. Farmers cite increased fuel expenses for harvesting and transportation brought on by the war in Iran.

At Stew Leonard's in East Meadow, shoppers found sales on chestnuts, cranberries, whipping cream, pie crust, celery and carrots.

Carl Danielson, vice priesdent of operations, offered some tips.

"Buy early. Use the store's apps, we have a lot of deals there," he said. "Instead of buying cut veg and buying the cut squash, do that stuff yourself. You will save a lot of money."

Despite food costs, many people said they will not be cutting back on side dishes or buying smaller quantities.

"It's the holiday. You do the right thing for your family, they expect it," said Charlotte Smith, a Hempstead shopper.

"Thanksgiving is once a year. We have to have all the goodies," Ryan said.