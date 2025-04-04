Fierce bidding expected at Long Island impound auto auction as tariffs take effect

Car shoppers look for deals at Long Island impound auction as tariffs take effect

It's been just one day since President Trump's 25% tariff on imported cars took effect and already consumers are searching for savings. Talk of tariffs could draw a bigger-than-normal crowd Saturday at a Long Island car auction.

It's car shopping that requires a little bit of imagination.

"More junk than not, but, you know, that's what you come looking for," said Jeff Coward, of Rocky Point. "Maybe we will get lucky, we'll see what happens."

Used vehicles seized in crimes

All used. Some a little more used than others. Already hundreds have pre-registered for the Suffolk County Police Department impound auction in Westhampton featuring 100 cars, SUVs and pick-up trucks.

New car tariffs are on many minds.

"Going to a dealership is a little bit scary, buying off the street is also a little bit scary so getting something that might a little bit cheaper here would be nice and then just putting extra work into it maybe," said auction shopper Sarah Shilstone.

All the vehicles in the evidence yard have been seized in crimes – DWIs, street racing, license suspensions.

"We open up to the public, we allow them the opportunity to come look at the cars ahead of time, check their condition, do their own research," said Suffolk County police officer Michael Scaturro.

"As is" means no test driving, do your own VIN search, bring your own cash deposit and know how.

"Everything is so expensive and I'm a mechanic so I can fix the stuff myself," said Mark Pothier.

You may find designer seats, or a fixer-upper undercover police car.

Bidding starts at $500

With higher new car prices expected, increasing demand for pre-owned cars too, fierce bidding is expected, beginning at $500.

"That could go both ways, they might be looking for a bargain or might decide to save their money for other things," said auction shopper Darrel Harris. "I'm hoping they save their money for other things."

You're not allowed to start the cars, so you don't know if the battery works until you've bought it at auction. Buyers will have one week to get it fixed or towed.

All the money from the impound auctions ends up in Suffolk County's general fund.