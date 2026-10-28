Long Island's historic Oheka Castle sells for $72 million as new owners say they will "keep the castle as is"

Long Island historic landmark Oheka Castle has been sold for $72 million after being in foreclosure for more than a decade.

Neighbors and supporters worried it would be torn down and its property sold, but the new owners say they love the Gold Coast castle and want to retain its magic and charm.

"This is a magical piece. I think we are going to make it more beautiful," co-owner Paul Alflen said.

Alflen was born and raised on Long Island. He and his partner outbid six others and say they are eager to take Oheka Castle into its next chapter.

"We are very excited, we are going to keep the castle as is," he said.

Former owner Gary Melius said he had no choice but to sell in order to clear his debts.

"I'm very happy for the outcome, and sad for me, but it's the best I could have asked for," Melius said.

Melius, 82, was wounded in a 2014 shooting at Oheka Castle. The case remains unsolved.

"It's been a very rough time for me since I got shot and that's why I was in financial trouble," Melius said.

The new owners say they plan to continue operating the venue as usual, which is music to the ears of photographer Jo Van. Van has worked celebrity weddings at Oheka for decades.

"You can't stop a place like the castle from having these weddings 'cause the brides, that is their dream," Van said.

The magnificent site was the backdrop for a Taylor Swift music video.

The Cold Spring Civic Association says it's thrilled to learn the castle will remain accessible to the neighborhood with holiday parties and the like.

Some changes may be coming, however. The winning bidder is entitled to development rights for up to 95 condominiums on the property.

"The concern always is how is this going to affect this little enclave in terms of traffic and sewage lines," Cold Springs homeowner Donna Dominio said.

"It's going to be very minimal because the trees will still be above the four levels we are looking to build," Alflen said.