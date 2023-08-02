Long Island man who survived 5 hours in Atlantic Ocean reunites with 2 men who rescued him

Long Island man reunited with men who rescued him from Atlantic Ocean

Long Island man reunited with men who rescued him from Atlantic Ocean

Long Island man reunited with men who rescued him from Atlantic Ocean

NEW YORK -- A Long Island man is lucky to be alive after getting swept out to sea.

He told "Inside Edition" he survived after staying afloat by treading water for more than five hours.

"The rip current took me out and then I couldn't get back in," Dan Ho said.

Two men eventually spotted him bobbing around in the Atlantic Ocean.

"His lips were all blue. His body was gray. He was shaking all over," said one of the men who rescued him.

For the full story, visit InsideEdition.com.