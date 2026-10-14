Life-saving lung transplant gives Long Island mom second chance at life

A Long Island mother of five who once feared she might not survive long enough to receive a lung transplant is now home recovering and looking forward to the future after a community effort helped change her life.

One year ago, Annamarie Patterson was battling severe lung disease. she weighed about 90 pounds, relied on oxygen, and was running out of options.

Patterson needed a lung transplant, but three hospitals declined to move forward because she was living in a shelter and lacked stable housing for post-operative care.

"I almost died three times," Patterson said.

The situation left her family facing an uncertain future.

After CBS News New York shared her story, viewers donated to help her cause. Those contributions, along with support coordinated by Legacy Development Corporation, helped secure housing and financial assistance needed for her transplant journey.

Patterson was able to receive a life-saving lung transplant in June.

"I'm feeling okay, happy I'm not on any machines. That's most important," she said.

Patterson is now living in her own apartment in Patchogue, where she is adjusting to life after surgery.

While her recovery continues, she still relies on oxygen at times and attends physical therapy sessions. She also faces the challenges that come with transplant recovery, including managing a weakened immune system and a strict regimen of medications.

Patterson also expressed gratitude to the people who contributed to her recovery.

"I want to thank them so much because without them, I don't know if I would have been here talking to you right now," Patterson said.

Dr. Keith Pettus, founder and CEO of Legacy Development Corporation, said public support surged after Patterson's story aired.

"Once you all came, the story became bigger than life and people began giving," Pettus said.

Pettus said watching Patterson's progress and seeing her family in a home of their own has been especially meaningful after a period that once seemed hopeless.

Patterson is not yet able to return to work, but she is celebrating milestones she once thought might be impossible.

"I can blow out my candles this year," she said.