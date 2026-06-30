Essential tremors treatment on Long Island delivering "instantaneous results," patient says

A breakthrough treatment for debilitating tremors is changing lives.

It can stop shaking caused by essential tremors and, in some patients, tremors caused by Parkinson's disease.

James Broten's hands used to shake so badly he burned himself with hot soup. He knew it was time to seek treatment.

The difference was almost immediate, with results that speak for themselves and require no incisions or surgery.

"A roadblock to stop that tremor"

Broten is the 100th patient on Long Island to undergo an outpatient procedure at North Shore University Hospital called HIFU, short for high intensity focused ultrasound. It is typically covered by insurance.

An MRI is used to locate a circuit in the brain responsible for the tremor, and ultrasound beams intercept it.

"We don't do surgery, but we focus ultrasound through the skull into the brain," Dr. Albert Fenoy of Northwell Health said. "We burn an area of the brain, a roadblock to stop that tremor, with one hit."

Ten million Americans suffer from essential tremors, affecting everyday life. Broten had each hand treated in separate procedures nearly two years apart.

"It's really amazing how the tremor just vanishes," Fenoy said.

"You get instantaneous results"

While tremors can return, many patients see relief for years.

The procedure does require head shaving, but for Broten, that was a no-brainer.

"It's amazing. It really is. A medical procedure that you get instantaneous results," Broten said.

Broten said he only found the treatment after a neighbor told him about it. His surgeon said too many patients never hear about it because it's only available at specialized centers.

For about 95% of eligible patients, the shaking can stop almost immediately, improving life just as fast.