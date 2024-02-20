Long Island Children's Museum kicking off 10th anniversary season of sensory-friendly performances
NEW YORK - The Long Island Children's Museum has been holding sensory-friendly performance at its theater for 10 years now.
The anniversary season kicks off Friday, bringing more popular storybook characters to life.
Long Islan Children's Museum president Erika Floreska is joining CBS New York's Cindy Hsu to discuss the performances and other fun programming at the museum.
