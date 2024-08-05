Long Island could be one step closer to another casino. Here's what happens with today's vote.

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- The controversial plan to build a Las Vegas Sands casino on Long Island faces another vote to move forward Monday.

Will the $6 billion casino and resort complex be coming to Nassau County – on the 72 acres used by Nassau Coliseum?

The project has many hurdles to overcome before that could be a reality, but a vote is being held Monday to begin the process. The plan faces a full vote by the Nassau County Legislature for a second time.

Sands casino met with mixed reaction on Long Island

There were dueling viewpoints the first time the Legislature voted "yes" to transfer the Coliseum lease to Las Vegas Sands.

A judge ruled the county did not properly notify the public or review the development plan before applying for the lease. So a re-vote was required.

Hofstra University, located across the boulevard from the Coliseum, vehemently opposed the plan, as did the nearby Kellenberg High School and the Village of Garden City.

Opponents say they fear an increase in crime, gambling addiction, traffic and environmental stress.

"Twenty minutes of traffic with Billy Joel closing out the Nassau Coliseum is not the same as this inundation of cars and buses that our roads are not designed to handle," said Allison Obrien Silva, of the Say No to the Casino Civic Association.

Meanwhile, supporters, like Nassau Community College, say the casino will bring thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue to the county.

Nassau County Legislature voting on 2 casino proposals

Two separate lease proposals will be voted on Monday. The first would transfer operations of the casino property to Las Vegas Sands without casino development rights. The second would allow Las Vegas Sands to develop the land.

The second proposal would start the environmental review process, which is expected to take six to eight months.

Las Vegas Sands is among 11 downstate bidders vying for three licenses in the area. It may take until December 2025 for the licenses to be awarded.