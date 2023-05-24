Watch CBS News
Nassau County approves 99-year lease with Las Vegas Sands, setting stage for casino at Coliseum site

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Nassau County legislators have approved a 99-year lease agreement with the Las Vegas Sands.

It paves the way for a $4 billion resort and casino at the Nassau Coliseum site.

READ MOREProtest held in Nassau County on $4 billion casino plan for coliseum hub

The "Say No to the Casino" civic association has been fighting the proposed development, saying it will bring crime and traffic to the area.

The group released a statement Tuesday, saying, in part, "We are deeply disappointed that our elected officials disregarded their constituents' concerns, and approved the lease transfer."

First published on May 23, 2023 / 8:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

