Nassau County approves 99-year lease with Las Vegas Sands, setting stage for casino at Coliseum site

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Nassau County legislators have approved a 99-year lease agreement with the Las Vegas Sands.

It paves the way for a $4 billion resort and casino at the Nassau Coliseum site.

The "Say No to the Casino" civic association has been fighting the proposed development, saying it will bring crime and traffic to the area.

The group released a statement Tuesday, saying, in part, "We are deeply disappointed that our elected officials disregarded their constituents' concerns, and approved the lease transfer."