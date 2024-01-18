Hofstra University president subpoenaed amid competition for downstate New York casino license

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The Nassau County legislature has subpoenaed the president of Hofstra University to find out if the college is using its influence to get a casino license awarded across the border in Queens.

Hofstra University is a stone's throw from the Nassau Hub, where a $4 billion casino resort proposal has hit a legal roadblock.

Hofstra appealed for more environmental reviews, claiming the process was fast-tracked. A judge agreed.

A group representing "Say No to the Casino" claims "misguided retribution."

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman claims an email was intercepted from a lobbyist for the Hard Rock Seminole Casino at Citi Field, Queens, in possible collusion with Hofstra.

"We need to know are they working in concert, which would be a violation of rules of engagement to get a license," he said.

Hofstra says absolutely not, and Hard Rock International vehemently denies, saying in a statement:

"Hard Rock has not had any communication whatsoever with Hofstra University or its president related to Nassau. We are committed to integrity honesty and transparency in the RFA process for a downstate license."

Nevertheless, in a highly unusual move, Nassau's presiding officer has subpoenaed Hofstra's president to appear Monday morning before the legislature.

"We've got to find out why and how someone is trying to collude to thwart the will of the people of Nassau County," Nassau presiding officer Howard Kopel said.

Hofstra responded:

"Hofstra will respond to the Nassau County legislature's subpoena in compliance with applicable law. This subpoena is just another spurious attempt to distract and impede a fair and open process regarding this transfer of Nassau County land."

"No one wants this casino. I've spoken to over 400 people this weekend, handing out our fliers about the environmental meeting," Garden City homeowner Lynn Krug said.

The first environmental public hearing on the hub and casino ordered by a judge will be held Thursday, both a day and a night session. The location: the Uniondale Marriott next to the Nassau Coliseum.

Competition is fierce. Hard Rock Citi Field, Yonkers Aqueduct and Sands' Nassau Hub are all vying for a coveted downstate license.