LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- A curfew went into effect Saturday night in Long Branch.

It started at 9 p.m. and goes until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Please adhere to the curfew imposed in the City of Long Branch tonight beginning at 9pm due to a large scale event. All should clear the streets by 9pm and non residents need to leave the area. — Monmouth County Sheriff's Office (@MonmouthSheriff) May 22, 2022

Everyone is asked to stay off the streets, and non-residents have been asked to leave.

The Monmouth County sheriff's office says that it's in response to a large scale event but did not provide any other information.