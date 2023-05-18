Watch CBS News
Kitten rescued from sewer in Long Branch

Long Branch police rescue kitten trapped in sewer drain
Long Branch police rescue kitten trapped in sewer drain 00:40

LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- One kitten has eight more lives left after a rescue in Long Branch.

A man walking on Joline Avenue on Wednesday heard a kitten crying and found it trapped in the sewer.

On May 17th, a City resident named Diego was walking on Joline when he heard a kitten crying nearby. His search...

Posted by Long Branch Police Department on Thursday, May 18, 2023

The man called the fire department. They took off the sewer grates and, along with animal control, set two traps to catch the cat.

The adorable 1-month-old black-and-white kitten was rescued unharmed and taken to the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown.

