Kitten rescued from sewer in Long Branch
LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- One kitten has eight more lives left after a rescue in Long Branch.
A man walking on Joline Avenue on Wednesday heard a kitten crying and found it trapped in the sewer.
The man called the fire department. They took off the sewer grates and, along with animal control, set two traps to catch the cat.
The adorable 1-month-old black-and-white kitten was rescued unharmed and taken to the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown.
