79-year-old thwarts alleged kidnapping of his 14-month-old great-granddaughter in Long Beach

A Long Island woman accused of attempting to kidnap a toddler was back in court on Wednesday.

She was ordered to stay away from the little girl and her 79-year-old great-grandfather, who were out on a walk in Long Beach earlier this month when the woman allegedly attacked.

The latest on the investigation

Long Beach Police say it happened just after noon on April 6 at the intersection of Laurelton Boulevard and West Penn Street.

Video shows the great-grandfather pushing a stroller and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Heather Magone, a licensed clinical social worker, walking a dog behind him.

What happened next was not captured on the camera, but, according to police, the woman attempted to forcefully remove the 14-month-old from the stroller while stating, "This is my child. I have a license."

The little girl's mother said her grandfather called in a panic, saying, "Some woman has attacked and she's trying to take the child."

"It was horrible," the mother added. "I just started running. I didn't know what was happening. I just started flying there."

But then he acted, she said.

"He was able to knock her down, keep the stroller in one hand, hold her down in the other," the mother said. "I'm amazed and so grateful that he was there. It has taken a few days to let everything settle in, but they're OK and that's the most important part."

Suspect's attorney disputes the allegations

Magone, who was charged with attempted kidnapping, appeared in court Wednesday and agreed to two full stay-away orders of protection, even though her attorney, Lloyd Nadel, told a different story.

"She said that's not what went down, there was an altercation," Nadel said. "The child was in the stroller. She never touched the child. The child was safe the whole time."

Magone's attorney did not clarify what the altercation was about, but said he's working to get video. His client remains in custody, with her next court appearance set for April 27.