Logan Thompson backstops Capitals to 2-1 win over Devils

Logan Thompson made 30 saves, losing his shutout bid with just 43 seconds remaining, and the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Friday night.

Ryan Leonard scored midway through the first period, and Aliaksei Protas added an empty-netter with 1:43 remaining.

Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, extending his point streak with three goals and four assists over his last seven games. Jake Allen stopped 26 shots.

It was the third meeting between the teams and the first that didn't require extra time. The Devils beat the Capitals in a 3-2 shootout win on Nov. 15, but lost 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 27. Thompson and Allen covered the net in all three games. They will conclude their season series on April 2 in Newark.

Up next

Devils visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Capitals wrap a four-game homestand against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon.