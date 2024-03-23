Lodi residents increasingly frustrated by frequent flooding

LODI, N.J. -- There are flooding concerns in Lodi as the Saddle River nears its peak.

Saturday's storm caused water to flood streets and heightened fears for homeowners who deal with this all too often.

Chuck Jasmine used flares to alert fellow drivers along Main and Sydney streets of the flood ahead.

"Just to help the Lodi Police and the people coming down the road not to make the mistake to go in there, period," he said.

Some drivers ignored the orange cones and took their chances to make it to the other side. One man on a bike took his time to get through.

But Ivan de la Paz has lived in the neighborhood for years and knows how bad it can get.

"I lost my car due to a flood. Yeah, my first car that I bought," he said.

The city of Lodi has faced challenges whenever there's heavy rain. Back in January, a shipping container washed down the Saddle River and became lodged under a bridge, and basements were left flooded.

De la Paz's family home has also been affected by flooding from the nearby Saddle River. They eventually came up with a plan after spending copious amounts of money to repair their basement.

"We had to build something to surround the outside of our house so that in events like this it won't get as bad as it has in the past," he said.

A nearby housing complex parking lot flooded Saturday as the river overflowed its banks. A number of tenants say they've lost vehicles and now proactively move them to higher ground whenever rain is on the way.

Neighbors living in the flood zone are increasingly frustrated.

"It destroys our shed, destroys the fence. There was a garden there. I can't have anything," Lodi resident Zach Karwoski said.

Nearby residents say they have prepared as best they can, but they are concerned about when the Saddle River crests.