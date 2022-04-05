Watch CBS News

LL Cool J unveils "Rock the Bells" festival this summer in Queens with Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Scarface and more

NEW YORK - LL Cool J is showing Queens some love. 

This summer, a giant music festival is being planned for the borough. 

LL COOL J, Ice Cube, Omar Epps and DJ Z-Trip Announce Rock The Bells Festival 2022 by Rock The Bells on YouTube

The artist and star of "NCIS: Los Angeles" just announced the project. 

He says the "Rock the Bells" festival will feature live performances by some of hip-hop's biggest acts, including Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim and Scarface. 

There will also be interactive experiences, art exhibits, food and much more. 

It's set to happen Saturday, Aug. 6 at Forest Hills Stadium. 

April 5, 2022

