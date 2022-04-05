LL Cool J unveils "Rock the Bells" festival this summer in Queens with Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Scarface and more
NEW YORK - LL Cool J is showing Queens some love.
This summer, a giant music festival is being planned for the borough.
The artist and star of "NCIS: Los Angeles" just announced the project.
He says the "Rock the Bells" festival will feature live performances by some of hip-hop's biggest acts, including Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim and Scarface.
There will also be interactive experiences, art exhibits, food and much more.
It's set to happen Saturday, Aug. 6 at Forest Hills Stadium.
