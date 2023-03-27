Student airlifted to hospital after stabbing at Lindenhurst Middle School

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- A 12-year-old was arrested Monday for stabbing a fellow student in a Long Island middle school.

Children were seen leaving school in tears, as a lockdown was lifted two hours after the stabbing in the Lindenhurst Middle School hallway.

Police said one male student stabbed another.

"There was a kid like fighting and then he pulled out a knife and he stabbed him in the leg and there was blood everywhere. Everyone was screaming. The teachers were running around," 13-year-old Lucas Leguizamon said.

"One of the teachers had blood all over her pants," seventh grader Sandy Velasquez said. "It's just sad to me that people do this to other people."

Parents were notified that at 12:30 p.m. that there was an "altercation" involving a knife. The building went into immediate lockdown. Police arrived and arrested the 12-year-old alleged stabber. The 13-year-old victim was airlifted to the hospital after being saved by tourniquets first applied by school security.

"Very important. He lost a lot of blood. The wound was up toward the groin. A lot of arteries up there," Suffolk County Dep. Inspector Sean Beran said. "Horrible. Absolutely horrible. That's somebody's son."

The school superintendent called it an isolated incident and assured parents "safety and security" is the top priority.

But some parents told CBS2 there is a pattern of bullying.

"There is a fight posted on social media on a weekly basis," one said.

Eugenia Sailer said she has voiced concern to the school board about the need for more mental health support, adding, "I inquired about metal detectors. Oh no, that's not some thing parents want to see in the school. Well, maybe those parents want to reconsider now."

Police said the weapon was a six-inch knife. They are trying to determine what set off the violence.

Tearful students told CBS2 the ordeal makes them fearful to be in school.

"I think it's for safety, but it's not," seventh grader Javier Portilo said.

Police said the 12-year-old will be charged with juvenile delinquency because of his age. He would be facing assault and weapons charges if he were older.

The victim is in critical condition and was expected to have surgery.