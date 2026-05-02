Small plane crashes at Linden Airport in New Jersey, FAA says

A small plane crashed at an airport in Union County, New Jersey, on Saturday.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. at Linden Airport.

A Cessna 172S crashed while trying to take off, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash. It's unclear if that pilot was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Further details have not yet been released.