Former aide to 2 N.Y. governors accused of being an undisclosed agent of China faces trial

Opening statements are taking place Wednesday in the trial of an alleged Chinese agent who had been an aide to two New York governors.

Linda Sun is accused of secretly working as an undisclosed agent for the Chinese government while serving under Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul.

She's also accused of illegally profiting from New York's bulk purchase of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sun and her husband Chris Hu were arrested last year at their nearly $4 million mansion in Manhasset on the North Shore of Long Island. The indictment, which is more than 50 pages long, alleges the two gained millions in benefits and bought luxurious properties, including a condo in Honolulu, and numerous fancy cars, including a Ferrari. Hu, a liquor store owner, is accused of money laundering and bank fraud.

The two have pleaded not guilty.

Sun served as a former deputy chief of staff, among other jobs, during her 13 years in New York state government. Prosecutors allege she was secretly an agent of the Chinese Communist Party, and she allegedly prevented officials from Taiwan from gaining access to the governor's office. She allegedly forged Hochul's signature, tampered with messages by New York state officials on issues of importance to China, and more.

Hochul previously said she was "outraged and absolutely shocked" by Sun's alleged behavior, calling it "a betrayal of trust."

Read the indictment



