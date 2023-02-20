Lifeguard, police sergeant help save father from fire at Long Beach home

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- A dramatic fire rescue over the weekend on Long Island proved every minute -- and even second -- counts.

A Long Beach father says he is a bundle of emotions after a good Samaritan and a local police sergeant risked their lives to pull him to safety.

Fire victim Stephen Pryke spoke with CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday, wearing clothes his neighbors gave him.

"Really shocked at the outpouring of the community," Pryke told McLogan.

It was just after 2 a.m. Sunday when the rear of the Pryke home on West Penn Street appeared to explode in flames.

Last night around 2am Jones Beach Lifeguard Colby Lapp @c_lapp2430 was in the @cityoflongbeachny when he stumbled across a house on fire 🏡 🔥. He quickly was able to flag down a police officer and together the two of them proceeded to bang on the door to alert any residents pic.twitter.com/VBeYWfGgK0 — Jones Beach Lifeguards (@BucketBuoy) February 19, 2023

Colby Lapp, a lifeguard used to volunteering, saw the sky light up from a block away.

"For me, it was just bang on the door as loud as possible, make as much noise as possible, in case someone was sleeping," Lapp said.

Homeowner Pryke awoke in a daze.

"I turned to the left to go back to bed and saw flames shooting up the side of the house," he said.

Lapp then flagged down a Long Beach patrol car, and within seconds, Sgt. Judy Arroyo raced inside and up the stairs.

"The police officer who grabbed me -- I get teary -- I got to meet her. She pulled me down the stairs, grabbed me and said, 'you're out of here,'" said Pryke.

The sergeant, good Samaritan and fire victim were all on the front lawn when Pryke realized his son could be inside and trapped.

"Sgt. Arroyo didn't hesitate one bit. She went right back in," he said.

Lapp followed as backup.

"Flames flying up, sparking up. Can't see anything, can't breathe in there," he said.

"It's shocking how quickly a fire goes through a house," said Pryke.

Long Beach Fire and Police responded within minutes, racing into action. They gave the all clear -- no victims trapped -- but it was a close call for Sgt. Arroyo.

"She was overcome by heat," Long Beach Police Inspector Richard Depalma said. "Where she received second-degree burns to her face and arm."

As soon as Sgt. Arroyo is given medical clearance, she hopes to spend the rest of the week in Puerto Rico on a planned family holiday.

"She's wonderful," said Pryke.

"A happy ending to what could have been a tragic story," Depalma said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing her," Pryke added. "Give her a hug and a kiss probably."

Pryke has planned a reunion to thank the rescuers who saved his life.