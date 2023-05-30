Life after incarceration: CBS2 tracking progress of women who have spent time in NYC's prison system

NEW YORK -- As mental health continues to be top of mind for many New Yorkers, CBS2 is taking a close look at what comes next for women after incarceration and what's being done to successfully transition them back into society.

"When you do time, that's the bottom, the worst you can go," Juanita Villafane said.

Villafane, 55, was released from prison five months ago after serving time for first-degree assault.

"I live for my children. They are what keep me alive," she said.

Villafane says not only did it take years away from her life, it took a toll on her mental health, a common effect of incarceration, according to psychologists.

"This is a lot better for me mentally. Mentally, prison, itself, is a nightmare," Villafane said.

She's now in transitional housing.

"Their past is not their reality, so they get to move forward with services such as case management, groups, life skills, workforce development," said Nikki Grant, who runs Justice Initiatives at HousingPlus, and its Shero program, which focuses on helping women who have been incarcerated or are homeless.

The women are placed in temporary housing for 90 days and eventually permanent housing, if needed.

"We have an on-site mental health nurse practitioner who supports our participants with psychiatric evaluations," Grant said. "We have case managers who will take our clients in the community and say, hey, here is the post office, here's the local supermarket, here's where you can vote."

Many of the women are transitioning from Rikers Island and out of the system. According to the Department of Correction, there are currently 361 women housed at the women's jail at Rikers with some access to mental health care.

"A lot of women suffer from increased mental health issues. They are demoralized. They are kept away from their families," Grant said.

At the Harlem site known as Liberty House, women get two meals a day, have their own rooms, participate in community events, are surrounded by inspirational art and quotes, and are also connected to outpatient programs.

The cost is about $56,000 a year, per person, money that comes from donations and some city, state and federal funding. The cost on Rikers is $241,261 a year per detainee.

According to the prison policy initiative, many people who end up in jail have pre-existing mental health issues and others develop conditions while behind bars. DOC records show in 2022, 19,917 people were admitted into custody, including 1,556 women.

"I get food, which is great. I get mental health, which I need a lot. I have therapy. I thank God for the therapist that do work with me," Villafane said.

She told CBS2 she feels like she now has a second chance at life. HousingPlus says it wants to help more women like Villafane, but there are challenges, including money, space and not enough community-based organizations that offer similar supportive services.

"We want women to live productive lives once they are no longer incarcerated," Grant said.