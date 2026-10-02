Long Island student ends teacher's 25-year challenge with perfect Regents score

A Long Island high school student achieved a perfect score on the New York State Chemistry Regents, ending a 25-year challenge set by his teacher.

Baldwin High School chemistry teacher Anthony Simonelli promised a cash prize to any student who scored 100 on the incredibly difficult exam, hoping a financial incentive would motivate students.

"I said, all right, here's some motivation. I'll give you 100 bucks. Any kid who gets 100," Simonelli said.

For decades, year after year, students fell short.

That changed when Jojo Yawson became the first student to achieve a perfect score.

Baldwin High School chemistry teacher Anthony Simonelli and student Jojo Yawson CBS News New York

Despite months of preparation, Yawson said he believed he wasn't going to succeed.

"I thought I did terrible. I went home dejected. I thought, I don't know, I thought I missed at least a few questions," he said.

Simonelli also thought there would be no winner.

"We had graded all the exams. Every single one. We were done," Simonelli said.

But they hadn't yet gotten the exam from Yawson, who had taken the test in a separate room.

"When it came back with 100, my jaw almost hit the floor. Literally the last kid," Simonelli said.

Yawson said the money was definitely a motivator.

"It did matter a lot. It wasn't in the back of my mind, it was in the front of my mind," he said.

Yawson's mother said her son should frame his $100 bill from Simonelli. Family handout

The achievement came as the Chemistry Regents is set to undergo changes next year, making Yawson's accomplishment even more memorable. Simonelli called it a long-awaited moment after a quarter-century of waiting.

Yawson's mother, Ama K. Karikari, said the achievement represents more than a cash prize. Karikari said her son is a gifted teen, and had to navigate learning differences and was homeschooled for several years.

"I said, listen, money will come to you. Let's put [the $100 bill] in a frame so that those moments of challenge ... [he'll] know that he's being well supported," she said.

Meanwhile, Simonelli said he hopes the accomplishment will help Yawson find mentors who can support his future ambitions.

"Jojo is meant to change the world. He is really exceptional," Simonelli said.

Yawson says he plans to pursue a career in civil engineering.

Meanwhile, Simonelli says he's doubling down for the revamped Regents. Going forward, he's offering $200 for a perfect score.