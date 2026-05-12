Long Island's Levittown launches offensive against "McMansions"

"McMansions" are now banned in the Long Island town of Levittown.

The decision was made following heated hearings that took place over multiple meetings. Ultimately, the Hempstead Town Board voted to reduce the size of houses that can be built.

Levittown's zoning change

Back in 1947, Levittown was America's first suburb of the post-World War II boom. Thousands of homes were modestly built to meet the sudden surge in demand for affordable housing for returning soldiers.

However, a drastic transformation has since taken place, one that put large home construction front and center among elected officials.

There was so much big-isn't-better pushback, Hempstead held a series of public hearings addressing the construction of so-called "McMansions." The result was a zoning change that reduces the permitted building area on a residential lot to 27.5%, down from 30%.

After hours of discussion and debate, which included infrastructure and public safety, Hempstead Supervisor John Ferretti and the rest of the board unanimously passed the new code restrictions.

"Levittown will no longer be targeted by these builders," Ferretti said.

Permits already given out will not be revoked. However, those on hold can be reviewed.

Anyone now seeking to build a home that does not meet new size mandates will be denied, town officials said.

Residents somewhat torn on the issue

Some residents argue that neighborhoods with iconic cape-style homes are losing their character and charm.

"[Big homes] infringe upon your next-door neighbors' privacy," one said. "The builders are buying them, knocking them down, and putting up million-dollar homes that no one can afford."

"I am all for decreasing home size to 27.5% in Levittown, which ideally would create more open space," another said.

Others say the construction of bigger homes keeps up with the times.

"The reason I am in favor of this is because the Levittown houses were built post-World War II. The houses that were built do not fit the need of today's modern life," resident Savider Pal Singh said.