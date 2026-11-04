In Cornell investigation, special prosecutor Letitia James taps Jacqueline Kelly as outside counsel

New York Attorney General Letitia James is putting together her team in the Cornell University investigation.

On Oct. 1, James was appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul as special prosecutor looking into disturbing sexual assault allegations by a former student. The student known as Jane Doe alleged she was gang raped at a fraternity house in 2024.

James has now tapped Jacqueline Kelly as outside counsel to lead the criminal investigation.

Kelly is formerly the chief of the Civil Rights Unit in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. She joined the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner in 2025 and has focused on regulatory and criminal investigations and has represented victims of sexual assault, among other crimes. She also attended Cornell University herself.

In her role, Kelly will lead the investigative team of attorneys and staff looking into the Cornell investigation. Their mandate is to gather and analyze evidence, review previous investigative material, interview witnesses, and more. They'll report their findings to James.

"Jacqueline Kelly is a seasoned prosecutor who has overseen numerous cases from investigation through trial. With her criminal legal expertise, commitment to public service, and judicial experience, I am confident that she will lead a fair and comprehensive investigation," James said.

"All New Yorkers deserve a fair and thorough inquiry into the facts of this case. I look forward to lending my years of experience as a federal prosecutor to the Office of the Attorney General as we examine all available evidence," Kelly said.

Doe's attorney Thomas Giuffra said he supported Kelly's appointment and is looking forward to cooperating with her.

"We believe that Ms. Kelly will do a thorough investigation," Giuffra said. "We expect that she will recognize the disparate roles of the involved parties and consider all of the appropriate charges that are available in the Penal Law. We do not expect that she will limit her inquiry to a single specific charge."

James' appointment of Kelly falls in line with the executive order establishing James as special prosecutor in the case.

James has rebuffed calls for her to step down as special prosecutor due to concerns over comments about the case she made in a social media post prior to her appointment.

All seven men mentioned in Jane Doe's lawsuit have denied the allegations made against them.