Law enforcement searching for suspect that threw Molotov cocktail at door of Bloomfield, N.J., synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- Authorities are investigating an early Sunday morning attempt to set fire to a New Jersey synagogue.

A number of law enforcement agencies are now on the trail.

The incident happened in the back of a Bloomfield building, where the entrance to the synagogue is located.

It was quite a scare for all involved, and all activities were canceled for the day.

I have been briefed on an attempted arson that occurred in the early morning hours of today on a synagogue in Essex County and a possibly bias-motivated attack yesterday on members of a church in Monmouth County. The investigations remain ongoing. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 29, 2023

Police released surveillance images of the individual they are looking for. They say around 3 a.m. the suspect ignited a Molotov cocktail and threw it at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask, black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers.

The bottle broke but the fire did not ignite, so there was very little damage to the building.

Police say the suspect then ran down the driveway and took off.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest New Jersey is working with local law enforcement, the state Office of Homeland Security, and other partners.

The Bloomfield Police Department said the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, FBI, and ATF have begun a joint investigation.

Rabbi Marc Katz said the incident comes at a time when there has been an increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes.

When religious leaders walked in Sunday morning, they realized they had to cancel religious classes in which 200 children ages K-6 were about to make their way to the synagogue.

"No child should have to face the fear of coming in to their place of worship. Unfortunately, the world we live in, these places that were once safe, whether schools, parks or synagogues, are places where people's anxiety go up when they walk into them," Katz said.

Katz said there will be heightened police presence at the synagogue into the week.

Anyone with information that can help in this case is urged to call the Bloomfield Police Department.