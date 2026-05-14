Author Laurie Gilmore on the spicy scenes in her new book "The Daisy Chain Flower Shop"

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Club Calvi is spotlighting the latest book in one of the most popular romance series today.

Mary talked to Laurie Gilmore about the latest book in her Dream Harbor series, "The Daisy Chain Flower Shop." It's become an instant New York Times bestseller. You can listen to the entire conversation on THE CLUB CALVI PODCAST.



As Mary pointed out, the Dream Harbor books, "The Pumpkin Spice Café," "The Cinnamon Bun Book Store," "The Christmas Tree Farm," "The Strawberry Patch Pancake House," "The Gingerbread Bakery" and now "The Daisy Chain Flower Shop," are quaint titles that don't conjure up steamy scenes. But there's quite a bit of spice in the books that might surprise readers.

"Yes, that does catch people off guard," Gilmore agreed. "Those covers are real sweet, real cute. You can read them on public transportation and nobody knows what's inside. And that's a good feature."

Gilmore shared that the first draft of "The Pumpkin Spice Cafe" was less spicy because she had seen the cover part way through the drafting.

"I was like, that looks real sweet. I don't know how spicy this should be." Gilmore said. "My editor was like, you can up it. People like that. Then we added spice. People are surprised, but I think they like it."

The main character in "The Daisy Chain Flower Shop" is a woman named Daisy, whose mother and grandmother were also named Daisy.

"A whole chain of Daisys," Mary said.

Daisy has not been lucky in love and the town thinks she might be cursed.

"We find poor, sweet Daisy in a low moment," Gilmore explains. "She has had some breakups. She's come out of some serious relationships. She's back in Dream Harbor after having been gone for a little while. The town thinks she's cursed because every time she does flowers for a wedding, those people break up. The town is like, no, we are not going to use you for any type of love, no love flowers from Daisy."

Then the man who takes on the role of Daisy's fake boyfriend enters the story.

"Elliot walks in right as we see Daisy in this moment having to face her ex with his new fiancee," Gilmore said. "And who wants to do that alone? Nobody. So she grabs Elliot and introduces him as her boyfriend."

Mary said she enjoyed their relationship, and she loved the ending. You can read an excerpt from "The Daisy Chain Flower Shop," and get the book below.

Club Calvi books may contain adult themes.

Listen to the Club Calvi Podcast by CLICKING HERE.

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"The Daisy Chain Flower Shop" by Laurie Gilmore

HarperCollins

From the publisher: Daisy is fed up with being unlucky in love. And since Mayor Kelly declared her beloved flower shop cursed in one of his infamous visions, business has been slow.

Dream Harbor newcomer Elliot has been adjusting to small-town life following his own relationship turmoil. And until now he's avoided the flower shop at all costs. If the mayor is correct, he doesn't need any more bad luck in his life.

When he finds himself walking through the door of the Daisy Chain Flower Shop, he doesn't expect it to be a life-changing moment. But as the petals blossom in the sunlight, might the unluckiest woman in Dream Harbor finally find that love comes when you're least expecting it?

Laurie Gilmore lives in Upstate New York.

"The Daisy Chain Flower Shop" by Laurie Gilmore (ThriftBooks) $16



Excerpt: "The Daisy Chain Flower Shop" by Laurie Gilmore

Hailey.

Daisy only knew her name from the copious amount of internet stalking she'd done after she and David had ended things. Hailey, who worked in marketing for a firm in the city, was a Leo, loved brunch—and from what Daisy could tell—spent all her spare time at the gym or drinking matcha lattes and posting about it. Hailey, who had a much cooler name than Daisy.

Daisy would really like to hate her, too, but Hailey was smiling so genuinely as her eyes flicked from the refrigerated roses to the dried bouquets to the potted plants in the window, that Daisy was having a hard time with that one. She seemed nice. She was cute. Honestly, Daisy could see the appeal.

'It's nice to meet you, too. Uh … what brings you guys in?'

Translation: what the hell are you doing in my town and have you come into my store just to remind me of how s***** my life currently is?

Daisy's face hurt from the fake smile she'd contorted her mouth into. She absolutely would not let David's pitying look get to her.

Hailey looked up at David, beaming with perfectly straight teeth, and David, Daisy's David, smiled down at Hailey with hearts in his eyes. Daisy thought she might be sick. 'We are scouting wedding venues, and I remembered how quaint Dream Harbor was,' he said, as though this was all perfectly reasonable, as though he wasn't infiltrating her town, her life. 'We're checking out the inn this afternoon and The Christmas Tree Farm tomorrow."

'They both look so lovely!' Hailey continued to beam, and Daisy's breakfast burrito rose higher in her throat.

'Of course, even if we get married in town, we'd find someone else to do the flowers. That would be a bit too awkward,' David said with a laugh.

'Right, of course, totally.' Daisy forced herself to laugh, too, but it came out as more of a bark. Hailey's eyes widened in concern at the sound.

This was surely a new level of hell. She didn't know what she was more upset about: her ex possibly getting married to his shiny new girlfriend in her hometown, or that she wasn't even going to get any business out of it. It was almost enough to make her choke out another insane laugh. Which, apparently, she did, because Hailey was looking like she was preparing to call the emergency room to have her checked out.

'Unless this all makes you uncomfortable…' David tipped his head again like he was looking at an injured puppy. 'I just figured it's been a year and we've both moved on…'

'Totally! Totally moved on!' Dear God, was she yelling? She seemed to have lost control of her voice. She did another hyena-esque laugh, and Hailey took a few steps back from the counter.

'I'm just going to browse over here…' she said, wandering away, but not before shooting David a look that clearly said she wanted him to take care of his mess of an ex. 'Look, Daisyboo.' David leaned closer, his toned arms on the counter, the smell of his expensive cologne overtaking the earthy smell of flowers.

'Don't call me that,' Daisy whispered, even as her heart leapt at the old nickname. She really was cursed. Cursed to pick men who didn't love her.

'Sorry, old habit.' He smiled that damn charming smile, the one that had fooled her into thinking he loved her. 'I just wanted to say, if this is too much, we'll leave right now… It's just that Hailey really likes this place … and I thought we could all be adults about this.'

'Of course she does. Everyone likes it here,' Daisy bit out, trying desperately not to let David see how miserable she was, how alone.

It was true. Everyone loved Dream Harbor. She'd somehow managed to forget that fact in the year she'd been away. The year she spent with David, moving into his condo, living closer to the city so he could be near his job, hanging out with his friends.

She'd forgotten how much she secretly loved this little shop, how much she missed her friends and seeing her parents and grandparents all the time.

Not that she'd admit it.

Not that it didn't still feel like she'd failed at something.

At love, mostly.

At being in a functional relationship.

She may have loved this shop, but it didn't change the fact that being back here just reminded her every day of what she'd lost.

The bell over the door jangled as a new customer walked in, giving Daisy a brief moment of reprieve. She recognized him from somewhere. The café, maybe? Or Jeanie's wedding! Elliot. That was it. The guy with the glasses who kept looking at her. Kinda like he was now.

Like a deer in headlights when Daisy caught his eye. But a cute deer, with a slight blush on his cheeks and rumpled hair like maybe he'd just woken up.

And Daisy didn't know if it was David's stupid handsome face, or Hailey's perfect gym-toned ass, or if it was the memory of the way Elliot had looked at her that night at the wedding, like maybe he wanted her, that made her do what she did next. It certainly wasn't any rational thought.

But when fighting a curse, maybe it was best to abandon rationality completely.

'Really David, it's fine with me. Like you said, we've both moved on.' Daisy smiled and waved at Elliot in the doorway. 'In fact, here's my new boyfriend now. Elliot, come say hi!

Excerpted from THE DAISY CHAIN FLOWER SHOP by Laurie Gilmore. Copyright 2026. Published by HarperCollinsPublishers. Reprinted with permission. All rights reserved.

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