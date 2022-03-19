Police release new photo of woman wanted in connection to deadly assault in Chelsea

NYPD releases new photo in fatal shove in Chelsea

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released a new surveillance photo of a woman they want to question in connection to a deadly assault.

The image shows the woman inside a train station.

She's accused of shoving 87-year-old Barbara Gustern from behind last week on West 28th Street in Chelsea.

Gustern, a beloved voice coach, was waiting for a cab not far from her apartment.

The shove sent Gustern to the pavement, where she hit her head. She died on Tuesday.

