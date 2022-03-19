Watch CBS News

Police release new photo of woman wanted in connection to deadly assault in Chelsea

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD releases new photo in fatal shove in Chelsea 00:31

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released a new surveillance photo of a woman they want to question in connection to a deadly assault.

611-22-assault-10-pct-03-10-22-photo.jpg
The NYPD has released a new surveillance photo of a woman they want to question in connection to a deadly assault in Chelsea on March 10, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

The image shows the woman inside a train station.

She's accused of shoving 87-year-old Barbara Gustern from behind last week on West 28th Street in Chelsea.

Gustern, a beloved voice coach, was waiting for a cab not far from her apartment.

The shove sent Gustern to the pavement, where she hit her head. She died on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 18, 2022 / 9:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.