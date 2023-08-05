Watch CBS News

Thousands mob Union Square for Kai Cenat giveaway

Cleanup is underway after a mob of thousands of young people got out of control in Union Square on Friday. Sixty-five people were arrested, including 30 juveniles. CBS New York's Alice Gainer reports on the chaos. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/451lzFW
