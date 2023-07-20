New York City reaches $13.7 million settlement for police response to protests over killing of George Floyd

NEW YORK -- New York City has agreed to pay a $13.7 million settlement to people who claimed police violated their rights during the protests after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

The class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of about 1,300 demonstrators who said they were arrested or beaten by the NYPD.

Attorneys say this is the most expensive lawsuit payout awarded to protesters.

"It's saying to the city, 'We made a mistake.' They might not say it on paper, but they made a mistake, because they wouldn't be paying this money for it if they didn't," plaintiff Barbara Ross said.

Related Story: NYC agrees to multimillion dollar settlement compensating protesters corralled by police officers at 2020 George Floyd protest

The city's law department released a statement, reading, "The City and NYPD remain committed to ensuring the public is safe and people's right to peaceful expression is protected. The NYPD has improved numerous practices to address the challenges it faced at protests during the pandemic. This settlement was in the best interests of all parties."

Each protester in the lawsuit will receive just under $10,000.