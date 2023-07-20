Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City reaches $13.7 million settlement for police response to protests over killing of George Floyd

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC reaches settlement for police response to George Floyd protests
NYC reaches settlement for police response to George Floyd protests 00:50

NEW YORK -- New York City has agreed to pay a $13.7 million settlement to people who claimed police violated their rights during the protests after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

The class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of about 1,300 demonstrators who said they were arrested or beaten by the NYPD

Attorneys say this is the most expensive lawsuit payout awarded to protesters.

"It's saying to the city, 'We made a mistake.' They might not say it on paper, but they made a mistake, because they wouldn't be paying this money for it if they didn't," plaintiff Barbara Ross said.

The city's law department released a statement, reading, "The City and NYPD remain committed to ensuring the public is safe and people's right to peaceful expression is protected. The NYPD has improved numerous practices to address the challenges it faced at protests during the pandemic. This settlement was in the best interests of all parties."

Each protester in the lawsuit will receive just under $10,000.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 12:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.