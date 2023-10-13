Watch CBS News
Local News

Book finally returned to New York library 90 years later

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Book returned to Larchmont Public Library after 90 years
Book returned to Larchmont Public Library after 90 years 00:42

LARCHMONT, N.Y. -- A library book checked out 90 years ago is finally back at the Larchmont Public Library.

The book, "Youth and Two Other Stories" by Joseph Conrad, was checked out Oct. 11, 1933, but it was never returned.

A woman from Virginia recently found it among her stepfather's belongings and mailed it back to the library.

At 20 cents a day, overdue fees could have been $6,400, but because the book was considered lost after 30 days, let alone nearly a century, the fee is only $5.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 7:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.