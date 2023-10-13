Book finally returned to New York library 90 years later

Book returned to Larchmont Public Library after 90 years

LARCHMONT, N.Y. -- A library book checked out 90 years ago is finally back at the Larchmont Public Library.

The book, "Youth and Two Other Stories" by Joseph Conrad, was checked out Oct. 11, 1933, but it was never returned.

A woman from Virginia recently found it among her stepfather's belongings and mailed it back to the library.

At 20 cents a day, overdue fees could have been $6,400, but because the book was considered lost after 30 days, let alone nearly a century, the fee is only $5.