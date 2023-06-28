Watch CBS News
Search continues for missing Morristown teacher Lara Emanuele

Search continues for missing NJ teacher Lara Emanuele
MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- The search continues for Lara Emanuele, a missing teacher in New Jersey, the Morris County prosecutor's office says.

Investigators say they are focusing on the Berkshire Valley State Wildlife Management Area in Mount Arlington. That's close to where Emanuele's car was found in a hotel parking lot.

Investigators say the 46-year-old was reported missing June 7.

They say her disappearance is not considered suspicious, but they are concerned for her wellbeing.

