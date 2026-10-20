LaGuardia Airport named best airport in the U.S. for 3rd year in a row by Forbes Travel Guide

LaGuardia Airport has once again been named the best airport in the U.S. by Forbes Travel Guide, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced Tuesday.

It's the third year in a row LaGuardia has taken the top spot.

Some 9,000 travel advisers and hospitality experts participated in the survey that awarded LaGuardia the accolade.

Forbes Travel Guide praised LaGuardia for its modern design, art, and food.

LaGuardia - once considered the worst airport in the country - has won numerous accolades since undergoing its $8 billion transformation from 2016-2022.

"Thank you again to Forbes Travel Guide. Our third Verified Air Travel Award once again proves that LaGuardia airport has gone from worst to best in the nation," Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia said. "This award also shows that not only did we build a world class airport with our partners, LaGuardia Gateway Partners and Delta Air Lines, but that our standards for maintaining and operating LaGuardia are just as world-class."

"LaGuardia Airport's third consecutive win reflects how dramatically it has transformed and how much passengers have embraced the experience of being there," Forbes Travel Guide CEO Hermann Elger said. "We commend LaGuardia on establishing such a high standard for what an airport can be through its elevated design and amenities."

"Being named the nation's best airport by Forbes Travel Guide for the third consecutive year is a tremendous recognition of how far LaGuardia has come and the world-class experience we've built for our customers," Ryan Marzullo of Delta Air Lines said. "We're proud of our continued partnership with the Port Authority to deliver a state-of-the-art terminal and premium travel experience for New Yorkers and visitors alike."