LaGuardia air traffic controllers left work early before deadly collision, government source says

Two LaGuardia Airport air traffic controllers left early the night of a deadly runway collision in March, a government source confirmed to CBS News.

We've learned the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking to fire those two controllers for leaving earlier than scheduled because the agency considers it timecard fraud.

On March 22 just before midnight, an Air Canada Express plane arriving at LaGuardia collided with a firetruck on the runway.

The pilot and co-pilot of the plane were killed. Two Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting officers from the truck and 39 of the 76 people on board the plane were taken to local hospitals.

At the time of the crash, two controllers were working in the tower.

The other two who left early would've been additional support staffing, as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in March it's common to have just two controllers in the tower.

"The vast majority of air traffic controllers are great patriots -- they show up for work, complete their full shift, and come back and do it all again. But when a small percentage of individuals take advantage of the American taxpayer, unfairly add additional work to their fellow controllers, and impact the airspace -- we have no choice but to act," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. "We will not tolerate fraud, and we are taking appropriate action to hold folks accountable and prevent unlawful practices from disrupting the traveling public."

The controller's union says it's discussing all this with FAA leadership.

Todd Yeary, a former air traffic controller, says there are plenty of unanswered questions from the FAA.

"Now, if it is just arbitrary leaving for the sake of leaving because it's an endorsed practice, we know that's a whole problem," he said. "But there are some other factors there. Was the traffic low? Were they on leave? Was that comp time?"

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.