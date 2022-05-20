Sources: Police seek 18-year-old, 14-year-old in deadly stray bullet shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 that police are looking for an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in connection to a stray bullet shooting that killed an 11-year-old.

The unidentified 14-year-old was allegedly the shooter, and the 18-year-old is said to have been driving a scooter the suspects were seen riding.

Neither suspect is in custody.

Kyhara Tay was hit by a stray bullet while walking down the street Monday afternoon.

Residents of the Longwood section of the Bronx continue to visit the crime scene. Veronica Mack was there with her granddaughter Thursday.

"Honestly, I thought that it would bother her, coming over here. I was skeptical about bringing her, but before we went into the nail salon, I explained to her what had happened and stuff like that and she was like, wow. And then her uncle just lost a friend to gun violence, like, three weeks ago," Mack said.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information that helps lead to an arrest.