Kraft issues recall of processed American cheese slices due to potential choking hazard

Food giant Kraft Heinz has announced it is recalling more than 83,000 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices due to a potential choking hazard.

The company Tuesday said that the voluntary recall came after it discovered that one of its wrapping machines allowed for thin strips of film to remain on the cheese slices after the wrapper is removed.

A recall has been issued for 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese products with a best-by date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024. Kraft Heinz

"If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard," the company said.

The recall applies to 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese products with a use-by date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024, as well as three-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a use-by date between Jan. 9, 2024, and Jan. 13, 2024.

The company said it discovered the issue after receiving several customer complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice, with six customers complaining about choking and gagging on the products.

There were no reports of injuries or serious health issues, according to Kraft.

Kraft said it has since fixed the wrapping machine and inspected all other processing machines.

Any customers who purchased a recalled item can return it to the store it was purchased at for an exchange or refund, Kraft said.