Knicks, Tom Thibodeau reportedly agree on 3-year extension

NEW YORK -- Tom Thibodeau has agreed to a three-year contract extension after leading the New York Knicks to three postseason appearances in his four seasons, a person with knowledge of the details said Wednesday.

The Knicks have made back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals and rewarded Thibodeau for turning around what had been one of the worst teams in the league before his arrival.

Thibodeau had one year remaining on his contract before the extension, which was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.

Thibodeau has twice been voted coach of the year, including in 2020-21 after leading the Knicks to the playoffs in his first season. They went 50-32 last season, their best record since winning 54 games in 2012-13, and fell one game shy of reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.