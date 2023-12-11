Julius Randle leads balanced attack as Knicks outgun Raptors

NEW YORK -- Julius Randle scored 34 points, Quentin Grimes had a season-high 19 and the New York Knicks shook off some bad injury news to beat the Toronto Raptors 136-130 on Monday night.

RJ Barrett added 27 points and Jalen Brunson had 21 points and nine assists for the Knicks, who had a new starting center for the first time this season after Mitchell Robinson sustained a stress fracture in his left ankle. The injury will require surgery for the NBA leader in offensive rebounds and a recovery of at least two months.

Julius Randle thrived in the paint tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/77sffBLr3A — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 12, 2023

New York broke open the game in the fourth quarter behind two of its bench players. Grimes, who has struggled to find a rhythm this season and recently lost his starting job to Donte DiVincenzo, had a 3-pointer and Josh Hart also scored during a 7-0 run that turned a tie game into a 115-108 lead.

Grimes made another 3 with the Knicks holding a four-point lead with 3:36 to play, and a 3-pointer followed by another basket by Hart made it 129-119 about a minute later.

Hart finished with 16 points for the Knicks, who were coming off losses last week to Eastern Conference powers Milwaukee and Boston.

OG Anunoby scored a season-high 29 points for the Raptors, who dropped their fourth straight, two of them against New York. Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder all had 20.

The Knicks were making their only home appearance in their first nine December games. They play their next five on the road, starting Wednesday in Utah, and aren't back at Madison Square Garden again until Dec. 23 against the Bucks.

They began the game with Jericho Sims in the middle, with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau opting to keep Isaiah Hartenstein, the normal backup to Robinson, with the second unit. Hartenstein finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Sims grabbed seven boards.

Randle scored 15 points in the first quarter but Barnes' 3-pointer tied it at 35 going to the second. Miles McBride answered with a 3 to open the period and the Knicks kept the lead the remainder in the half, taking a 66-60 advantage after Barnes again hit from behind the arc for the last basket.

Anunoby made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the third as the Raptors closed to 98-97 going to the final 12 minutes.

UP NEXT:

Raptors: Host Atlanta for a two-game series Wednesday and Friday.

Knicks: Visit Utah on Wednesday to begin a five-game trip.