Wild beat Islanders 5-2 for 3rd win in 4 games

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Friday night.

Vinnie Hinostraza, Danila Yurov, Brock Faber and Marco Rossi also scored for Minnesota in its third win in four games. Jesper Wallstedt finished with 25 saves.

Emil Heineman and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders and David Rittich had 21 saves as New York lost its second straight and snapped a three-game point streak (2-0-1).

Kaprizov scored on a give-and-go with Mats Zuccarello to push the Wild's lead to 5-2 at 8:33 of the third period. It was Kaprizov's ninth goal of the season.

Trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes, the Islanders got on the board at 4:38 of the second as Heineman got a pass from Bo Horvat in the right circle and beat Wallstedt for his sixth.

Faber restored the Wild's two-goal lead 1:18 later as he got the puck in the high slot after Matt Boldy's wraparound try and put it past Rittich.

Rossi pushed the lead to 4-1 as he skated in on Rittich and beat him into the top right corner at 9:05.

Pageau pull New York back within two, skating in on Wallstedt and tucking it past the goalie on the right side with 1:09 left in the second.

Hinostraza gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 7:24 of the first, deflecting a pass from Jonas Brodin past Rittich from the right doorstep.

Yurov doubled the lead with 7:28 remaining in the opening period as he took several whacks at a loose puck in front.

Up next

Wild: Host Calgary on Sunday to open a five-game homestand.

Islanders: At New York Rangers on Saturday to open a seven-game trip.