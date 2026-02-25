Brooklyn congregation battles to save historic synagogue amid affordable housing dispute

A Jewish congregation in Brooklyn is fighting to save their historic house of worship.

Congregants say they want to continue worshipping at the institution their community built a century ago.

Congregation sues One Brooklyn Health

The once-vibrant Kingsbrook Shul is now covered in tarps, with a large puddle on the floor and water stains on the ceiling.

The synagogue sits on the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center campus, now owned and operated by One Brooklyn Health. The congregation was founded 100 years ago, along with the hospital, when members of the Jewish community felt mistreated at other hospitals in the city and wanted a place where they felt welcome.

Services were paused during the pandemic, but years after all restrictions were lifted, the congregation says hospital management refused to allow them back inside.

"This dragged on and on 'til finally in June 2024, they admitted, which we had begun to suspect, that they don't want to open up the synagogue again," Rabbi Zalman Goldstein told Brooklyn reporter Hannah Kliger.

The dispute stems from a plan to build affordable housing on part of the campus. In 2019, officials assured the congregation in writing that "access to the synagogue will be preserved throughout and after development is complete."

"Once they saw that the synagogue was closed and we're not in there, they said, 'hey, wait a second, why don't we also take the synagogue?'" Goldstein said.

Last year, the congregation filed a lawsuit against One Brooklyn Health.

A spokesperson for One Brooklyn Health said the matter is in active litigation and they cannot comment.

"A synagogue that's not open is not in use"

Goldstein has been unable to attend to his longtime synagogue, where he celebrated his son's bris, in nearly six years.

"The lights are off right now. And God willing, very soon, the lights will be back on," Goldstein said.

Mendy Rendler, a longtime congregant, described the scene as a sad reminder that the congregation is displaced and not allowed to make repairs.

"We don't have like a big building like this that can house all the families that used to come together over here as a community center," Rendler said.

On the recent 100th anniversary of the congregation's founding, the community gathered outside in the cold to pray.

Earlier this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she is spearheading efforts to save the synagogue, though her office did not specify the nature of her involvement.

"We're very appreciative of the governor's office and their support to open the synagogue," Goldstein said. "Saving it is great. But a synagogue that's not open is not in use."

