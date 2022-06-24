Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seek more information on suspect accused of raping woman in Bronx apartment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Kemoy Royal
Kemoy Royal NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for more possible victims of a rape suspect.

Kemoy Royal, 32, was arrested Sunday after a woman he allegedly raped and abused in his Bronx apartment attached a note to a Grubhub order pleading for help.

Police say a week earlier, Royal sexually abused and tried to rape a female neighbor.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on June 23, 2022 / 10:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

