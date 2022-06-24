Police seek more information on suspect accused of raping woman in Bronx apartment

GrubHub rewards cafe for calling police after plea for help came with food order

Kemoy Royal NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for more possible victims of a rape suspect.

Kemoy Royal, 32, was arrested Sunday after a woman he allegedly raped and abused in his Bronx apartment attached a note to a Grubhub order pleading for help.

Police say a week earlier, Royal sexually abused and tried to rape a female neighbor.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.