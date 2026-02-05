Popular New Jersey fishing pier collapses into icy Raritan Bay

Frigid temperatures in New Jersey are likely to blame for the partial collapse of a popular fishing pier.

After a portion of the Keansburg Fishing Pier crashed into the Raritan Bay, there's now concern at other marinas and piers that are being hit by chunks of ice.

Raritan Bay ice buildup

Pilings from the Keansburg Fishing Pier were sticking out of the bay between Staten Island and New Jersey on Thursday, three days after the partial collapse.

The recent ice buildup and shifting tide likely caused the break, according to Keansburg Mayor George Hoff.

A portion of the Keansburg Fishing Pier collapsed into the icy Raritan Bay in New Jersey. Feb. 3, 2025. Chopper 2

"I'm assuming the ice damaged the pilings that that pier was sitting on, and unfortunately the weight of the shifting of the water and the current, or the tide, just made it collapse," Hoff said.

Ice chunks hitting other piers

Ice chunks in the Raritan Bay were so thick that they were uprooting wooden pilings at other marinas and piers along the water.

Blocks of ice were bumping into the wooden posts at Bayshore Waterfront Park in Port Monmouth.

"It was banging into the dock and it was actually shaking," said Deb Anderson. "Growing up and everything, we've never, ever saw anything like this."

Unclear if Keansburg pier will be rebuilt

The Keansburg pier was twice rebuilt, once after Superstorm Sandy and previously back in the '80s, two decades after Hurricane Donna damaged it.

Amber Savage at the local bagel shop has many fond memories of visiting the pier with her family on warm, summer days.

"It's been there way longer than I've been alive. I'm only 22, " Savage said. "I think it's crazy that it fell and I would say it's part of Keansburg history."

The mayor, who grew up in Keansburg, also had memories.

"Fishing off of it, taking my children out on it," he said.

It's unclear if the pier, owned by the Keansburg Amusement Pier, will be rebuilt a third time. The mayor and others hope it is because they say it's such a big part of the borough's history.

CBS News New York reached out to the owners for a comment, but we have not heard back.